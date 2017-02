SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Cortland Street bridge westbound lanes and north sidewalk will be closed until the end of the month for utility tunnel repair work.

Westbound car traffic is being detoured to Webster via Clybourn and Ashland/Elston until Feb. 24, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

All westbound trucks are being detoured to North Avenue via Clybourn and Ashland/Elston, CDOT said. Westbound bicycle riders may walk their bikes on the south sidewalk.