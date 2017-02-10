Metra train strikes pedestrian near Cicero

(Ron Cogswell/Flickr)
(Ron Cogswell/Flickr)

Posted:Feb 10 2017 06:42PM CST

Updated:Feb 10 2017 06:42PM CST

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Friday evening near west suburban Cicero.

Metra train 1275 on the Burlington Norther Santa Fe line was stopped near Cicero Station after it struck the pedestrian, according to statement on Metra’s BNSF Twitter account. The train was scheduled to arrive at 6:25 p.m. at the Fairview Avenue Station in Downers Grove.

Trains out of Chicago were halted with a two hour delay expected, Metra said. Train 1288 headed into Chicago was scheduled to arrive at 6:42 p.m. — a 12 minute delay.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - includes Advertiser Stories