Lane closures to impact Kennedy Expressway on Saturday

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Drivers can expect delays on Saturday on the Kennedy Expressway on the North Side due to lane closures for pavement repairs.

The lane closures will affect Interstate 190 and Interstate 90 from 6 to 10 a.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The far left lane of I-190 will be closed from Bessie Coleman Drive to East River Road, and the far left lane of I-90 will be closed between East River Road and Lawrence Avenue.

Drivers were urged to pay attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, follow posted speed limits and be alert for workers and equipment.