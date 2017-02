SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A portion of Clark Street on the Near North Side will close this weekend while a nearby tower crane is removed.

Clark Street will be closed from 5 a.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Monday between Chicago Avenue and Chestnut Street, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Travelers heading south can use State or LaSalle streets instead, and the east sidewalk will be open to pedestrians through the weekend.