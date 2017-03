SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Authorities are responding to the derailment of a freight train Tuesday afternoon in south suburban Blue Island.

The incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. at 136th and Chatham, and at least three cars came off the rails.

The Blue Island Police and Fire departments responded to the scene, and neither could immediately provide further information.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the derailment was not clear.