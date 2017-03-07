CTA to provide extra service to St. Patrick's Day, UC events

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The CTA will provide extra service to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and events at the United Center this weekend.

More frequent service and longer trains will be added to the morning and evening hours for the Red, Blue, Green, Purple, Brown and Orange lines for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the Chicago River dyeing on Saturday morning, according to the CTA.

Bus service will also be modified, CTA said. The No. 6 Jackson Park, No. J14 Jeffery Jump, No. 124 Navy Pier, No. 126 Jackson, No. 146 Inner Drive/Michigan Express and No. 147 Outer Drive Express buses will be rerouted due to street closures for the parade.

The CTA will also be operating the No. 19 United Center Express bus for the following upcoming events:

• Friday, March 10 at 7 p.m. – Bulls vs. Houston Rockets

• Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. – Comedy Get Down World Tour

• Sunday, March 12 at 11:30 a.m. – Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild

• Tuesday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. – Ariana Grande concert

• Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. – Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies

• Saturday, March 18 at 8 p.m. – Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

• Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m. – Blackhawks vs. Colorado Avalanche

• Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m. –Blackhawks vs. Vancouver Canucks

• Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m. – Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

• Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. – Blackhawks vs. Dallas Stars

• Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. – Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers

No. 19 buses will begin running about 90 minutes before the events start, until one hour after the events end, CTA said. Buses will be stationed on the north side of the United Center, east on Madison near Gate 3.

No. 50 Damen buses will also be an option for United Center commuters coming from the north and south, CTA said. Northbound No. 50 buses will await customers on Damen at Madison after each listed event and will provide transfers to the Orange, Pink, Blue and Brown lines.

Commuters heading to the United Center can also transfer from the Pink and Green line Ashland/Lake stations to the No. 9 Ashland buses, CTA said. Blue Line train goers can exit at the Illinois Medical District station and walk a few blocks to the United Center.

For travel updates and alerts, check the CTA Facebook and Twitter pages.