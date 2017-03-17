Thorndale lane closures planned overnight in Wood Dale

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Overnight lane closures will start late Friday on Thorndale Avenue in northwest suburban Wood Dale for construction on the new eastern segment of the Route 390 tollway.

Starting at 11 p.m., one eastbound lane of Thorndale will be closed between Salt Creek and Mittel Drive for installation of over-the-road toll gantries, according to the Illinois Tollway.

Intermittent full closures of the eastbound lanes, lasting up to 15 minutes each, will be scheduled between 1-2 a.m. Saturday, tollway officials said. All lanes should reopen by 2:30 a.m.

The closures are part of the construction of a new segment of Route 390 between I-290 and Route 83, according to the tollway. Installation and testing of toll collection equipment will continue through the fall, and “no tolls taken” signs will be placed on the new gantries until they are activated.