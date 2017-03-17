Metra: Dead body found near tracks in Lake View

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Metra trains were delayed Friday evening on the Union Pacific North Line after a body was found near tracks in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side, authorities said.

A crew member on Train 335 spotted the body about 6:15 p.m. near Barry and Ravenswood avenues between the Clybourn and Ravenswood Metra stations, according to Katie Dahlstrom, a Metra spokeswoman.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death Friday night.

Inbound and outbound trains were running 30–60 minutes behind schedule, the rail service said.

Additional information was not immediately available.