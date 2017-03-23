Weekend closures planned for Adams Street bridge

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Adams Street bridge over the south branch of the Chicago River will be closed throughout the weekend in the Loop.

The bridge was expected to close about 8 p.m. Friday and to re-open about 5 a.m. on Monday for reconstruction work, the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

Traffic headed west will be detoured to Wacker, CDOT said. Motorists can go south to Van Buren or north to Madison to continue west across the river and then use Jefferson or Clinton to returned to Adams and head west.

Several CTA buses will also be rerouted, CDOT said. No. 7 Harrison, No. 126 Jackson, No. 151 Sheridan and No. 156 LaSalle will generally be detoured from Adams to Van Buren via Wacker.