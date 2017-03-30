Southwest Highway floods near Orland Park, more rain expected

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Southwest Highway was closed Thursday afternoon near southwest suburban Orland Park due to flooding.

The highway was closed from 131st to 135th street due to flooding, according to an alert from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Traffic control devices and directional signage were being used to guide drivers around the flooded roadway, IDOT said. A posted detour directed drivers to use La Grange Road as an alternate route.

Drivers were advised to consider alternate routes and allow additional time for travel, IDOT said.

A flood warning was in effect for the Chicago area and parts of northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. Many area rivers have reached flood stage due to rainfall of up to 2.5 inches. More rivers were expected to rise to flood stage overnight.

An elevated thunderstorm risk was in effect for the area Thursday night, the weather service said. Overnight storms could bring winds of up to 60 mph and small hail. An elevated tornado risk south of the Kankakee River was also in effect.

On Friday, a high of 40 degrees was expected with a 40 percent chance of rain and breezy conditions.