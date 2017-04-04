CFD: Woman fatally struck by Red Line train at Grand

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A person was fatally struck by a CTA Red Line train Tuesday afternoon on the Near North Side, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was struck by a northbound train at the Grand station at 521 N. State St. and was dead at the scene, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Fire department spokesman Larry Langford told reporters that, based on witness statements, the woman’s death was believed to be a suicide.

The train conductor, who was “a little distraught,” was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for observation, Langford said.

Emergency crews removed her body from the station about 3:15 p.m. as dozens of onlookers gathered at the busy intersection.

Trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks after the crash, but resumed normal service as of 3:45 p.m., according to the CTA.