Lanes closed for crash on I-55 near Lemont Road

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Southbound lanes of Interstate 55 were closed Tuesday night when three vehicles crashed near west suburban Darien.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-55 north of Lemont Road, according to Illinois State Police.

A preliminary investigation showed a 2016 GMC struck a semi tractor-trailer, bounced off and struck another semi tractor-trailer, causing it to roll on its side, state police said.

Traffic headed south was able to exit at Cass Avenue, police said.