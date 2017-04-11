Lake Shore Drive bridge to close Wednesday for testing

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Lake Shore Drive bridge will close Wednesday for maintenance and testing of the Ohio Street Bridge.

The closure will begin at 12 a.m. and last until 5 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Northbound upper-level and lower-level Lake Shore Drive will be detoured to mid-level Wacker Drive, to northbound Columbus Drive, to eastbound Illinois Street, and back to northbound Lake Shore Drive, CDOT said. Southbound upper-level and lower-level Lake Shore Drive will be detoured to Westbound Grand Avenue, to southbound Columbus drive, to eastbound Randolph Street, and back to southbound Lake Shore Drive.

If the weather does not permit the testing Wednesday, the bridge testing will be done during the same time Friday, CDOT said.