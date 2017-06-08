'The Rock' movie filming to close downtown streets this weekend

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Filming for a movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will close several downtown streets over the weekend.

The movie “Rampage” will be filming with low-flying helicopters that may require 15-minute street closures Saturday and Sunday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, there will also be full closures of Dearborn between Jackson and Monroe, and Adams Street between State and Clark. Drivers and bicyclists heading north should use State or LaSalle as alternates to Dearborn, and those traveling west should use Madison instead of Adams.

Between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Michigan Avenue will be closed between Oak and Erie, according to CDOT. Between 11 a.m. and noon, Wacker Drive will be closed between Wabash and Lake.

On Sunday, low-flying helicopters will close sections of downtown again for 15-minute intervals, including Michigan Avenue between Superior and Wacker between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.