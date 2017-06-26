Adams Street Bridge to close over the river three days this week

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - The Adams Street Bridge over the Chicago River will be closed during the day for three days this week to finish the major rebuild.

The closure will begin 9 a.m. and last until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Detour routes for drivers and bicyclists will be available, CDOT said. Westbound traffic will be detoured to Wacker and drivers will be able to go south on Van Buren or north on Madison to continue west across the river.

Once the west side of the river, drivers can use Jefferson from Van Buren or Clinton from Madison to return to westbound Adams, CDOT said.

CTA customers should allow extra time for travel.