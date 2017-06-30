Loop street closures planned Saturday morning for Lions Club Parade

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Several blocks of State Street, Van Buren Street and Wacker Drive will be closed in the Loop on Saturday morning for the Lions Club Parade.

State will be closed between Wacker and Van Buren from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Van Buren will also be closed from Michigan to Franklin during that time, while Wacker will be closed between Wabash and Randolph, CDOT said.

Drivers should use LaSalle or Michigan as alternates to State and Lake, or Washington as alternate to Wacker and Van Buren.