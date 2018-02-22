Expressway potholes to be patched Friday, Saturday across Chicago area

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - Potholes on expressways across the Chicago area will be patched on Friday and Saturday, weather permitting.

Motorists are being told to expect crews working between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to fill the potholes, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Crews will also be patching holes between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, IDOT said. The work will require intermittent lane closures.

Recent rain and freezing temperatures have increased the number and severity of potholes on area roadways.