Original Gallery Furniture store opens as evacuee shelter

The man known best for his outrageous fun themed commercials is extending his generosity to his beloved but now suffering Houston community.

Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, opened his flagship store, on the North Freeway between Tidwell Road and Parker Road exits, to Houston-area residents who were forced to evacuate from their flooded homes as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Gallery Furniture has provided food, water and mattresses to help shelter the evacuees.

"Houstonians have a safe, dry place to take shelter at Gallery Furniture so if they can get here they are welcome," said McIngvale. "We hope to give them some comfort in this incredibly difficult time."

'Mattress Mack' opened the store for Hurricane Katrina evacuees in 2005.