Harvey makes 2nd landfall in Louisiana, death toll rises

- Early Wednesday morning Tropical Storm Harvey came ashore this time in Louisiana, as the death toll continues to rise.

Back on land just west of Cameron, Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to weaken and continue to the north. Harvey landed with sustained winds of 45 mph about 5 miles west of Cameron. NHC meteorologist Dennis Feltgen is calling it "the end of the beginning.”

Louisiana is expected to see substantial amounts of rain before Harvey moves on to Arkansas, Tennessee and parts of Missouri, which could also see flooding.

As of 1:15 a.m., authorities and family members have reported at least 18 deaths, as law enforcement agencies say more than 13,000 people have been rescued in the Houston area and surrounding parts of Southeast Texas.

In response to scattered reports of looting, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner implemented a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. Police Chief Art Acevedo said violators would be searched and arrested.

Around 2 a.m. the National Weather Service issued flash flood emergencies for parts of Southeast Texas, including Port Arthur and Beaumont.

Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman said on his Facebook page that the “city is underwater right now but we are coming!” He also urged residents to get to higher ground, but avoid becoming trapped in attics.

Deputy Marcus McLellan says city’s 911 system has been inundated with calls, which are bouncing to other law enforcement agencies. McLellan says the sheriff’s office is working to relay those calls to the proper authorities in Port Arthur.

Around 3:30 a.m., one user tweeted a picture of the Port Arthur's Bob Bowers Civic Center, which had become a shelter area. The picture shows the building itself had been flooded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.