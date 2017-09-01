Receding floodwater reveals gator in Harris Co. home

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Sep 01 2017 04:44PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01 2017 06:22PM CDT

SPRING, Texas (FOX 26) - Residents of Harris County, of which Houston is a very large portion, are beginning to discover what’s left behind when flood waters begin to go down.

In the case of some homeowner’s in Harris County Constable’s 4th Precinct, a large alligator was waiting inside their once-flooded home.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office posted a picture of the large lizard on its Facebook page, writing that the office got a call about an intruder inside someone’s home.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found the alligator resting under a table.

The Facebook post said the alligator would be “delivered… back to into his natural habitat.”

