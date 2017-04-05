Strongest storm since October of 2014 to hit Chicago

FOX 32 NEWS - Chicago hasn’t seen a storm system this strong, in terms of wind gusts, since October of 2014. That storm system brought wind gusts 50 to 60 mph from the north & northeast and generated huge waves along the lakefront, washing out parts of the bike path.

This storm system will be identical in terms of strong winds and huge waves. A Lakeshore Flood Warning goes into effect at 4:00 am Thursday and continues until 1:00 am Friday. Wind gusts up to 50 mph along the Illinois and Indiana lakefronts are possible along with wave heights 12 to 22 feet. Coastal flooding and beach erosion is possible, mainly across NW Indiana.

In addition, 1-2 inches of rain may fall before this storm system pulls out early Thursday afternoon. Some of the rain may mix with snow, especially in NW Indiana and lower Michigan. Not much accumulation is expected.

After Thursday, Spring-like temps return just in time for the weekend. Check out Saturday and Sunday’s high temps.

In addition to the Lakeshore Flood Warning, a High Wind Warning is in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon with wind gusts near the lake from 40 to 60 mph.

High winds are expected to generate huge waves on Lake Michigan starting Wednesday night, prompting warnings for people to keep away from the lakefront.

Waves as high as 15 to 22 feet, occasionally reaching higher, are expected late Wednesday, the National Weather Service is warning. Those waves will continue through Thursday evening and aren’t expected to fully ebb until Friday, weather service meteorologist Ricky Castro said.

Castro strongly encouraged pedestrians and bikers to keep away from the lakefront. He predicted the high waves are likely to flood sections of the lakefront bike path and could disrupt traffic on Lake Shore Drive.