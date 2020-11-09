$1.5M bail for woman charged in Naperville domestic shooting

article

A woman has been charged with shooting a man in a domestic attack last week near west suburban Naperville.

Rosa Lagrone, 34, is accused of shooting the 27-year-old man in the arm and torso about 2:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at her home in an unincorporated area of DuPage County, according to a statement from the DuPage County sheriff’s office. The man remains hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spine.

Lagrone is charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, the sheriff’s office said.

Judge Paul Marchese set her bail at $1.5 million during a hearing Sunday, authorities said. She is due back in court Dec. 7.