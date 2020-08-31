1 charged in shooting of Chicago police officers on West Side

article

Charges have been filed against the suspect in a shooting that wounded two Chicago police officers Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

Police sources confirmed the male suspect has been charged, adding officials were expected to release more details at a news conference Monday morning.

The shooting happened at 2:33 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West Polk Street after officers pulled over a vehicle that matched a description for an earlier call about a person driving around with a gun, police said.

Speaking outside the emergency room at Stroger Hospital — where both officers were being treated — police Supt. David Brown said the officers spotted a gun in the vehicle during the stop.

They broke the windows after the suspect, who appeared to have moved from the front seat to the back seat, refused to get out.

A struggle ensued and the suspect shot both officers, Brown said. A third officer arrived and returned fire, hitting the suspect, the superintendent said.

Brown said the injured officers were “wearing body cams” and the shooting was “being reviewed.” Both are men in their early 20s who have been on the job for about two years.

They are part of the department’s summer mobile patrol unit, a group of 200-plus officers Brown assembled in May to address crime “hot spots” citywide.

One officer was shot twice on the left side and was in serious condition, Stroger Hospital Dr. Hadyn Hollister said. He underwent surgery for lung and abdominal injuries, and was still in hospital care Sunday evening, police said.

The other officer suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and was in good condition, Hollister said. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in fair condition. Authorities expect all three to survive.

