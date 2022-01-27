1 dead, 1 gravely injured after car riddled with bullets, starts on fire in Uptown: officials
CHICAGO - There was a large police response Thursday night on Chicago’s North Side after a vehicle was shot up to the point it started on fire, officials said.
Around 5:30 p.m., cop cars and ambulances were sent to the Uptown neighborhood near Wilson and Ashland avenues for a report of an explosion.
One male was taken to an area hospital in grave condition, while another was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.
No further details were immediately available.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.