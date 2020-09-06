1 dead, 3 hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash in Douglas

A woman was killed and three other people were injured in a crash Sunday on Lake Shore Drive in Douglas on the South Side.

A red Mitsubishi sedan was southbound at 4:27 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Lake Shore when the driver lost control and hit a pole, according to Chicago police.

Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Frank Velez said four adults were taken to hospitals, three in critical condition and one in good condition.

A woman who was riding in the car was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The man driving the car was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Two other passengers, a 35-year-old man and 27-year-old woman, were taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Three detectives and the CPD Major Accidents unit are investigating.