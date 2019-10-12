Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after 5 shot on Chicago's Northwest Side, suspect in custody

Five people were shot at this Northwest Side apartment building Saturday evening, police said.

CHICAGO - A suspect is in custody after five people were shot -- one of them fatally -- Saturday night on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at an apartment building in the 6700 block of W. Irving Park Road in the Dunning neighborhood.

Four adults were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition and a fifth adult was pronounced dead at the scene, a Chicago Fire spokesman said.

No further details were immediately available.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that killed 1 person and critically injured 4 others in Dunning on the Northwest Side | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times