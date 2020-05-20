1 dead after vehicle crashes into Wheeling home

article

A person was killed Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a home in northwest suburban Wheeling.

Authorities responded to reports of a crash about 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of Equestrian Drive and found a vehicle partially lodged into a home, Wheeling police said in a statement.

A male was found dead near the scene of the crash, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle ran off after the collision, police said. One person was inside the home at the time but was not injured.

Wheeling police are investigating.