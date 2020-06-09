1 dead, another in critical condition after carbon monoxide leak in Albany Park

Police were conducting a death investigation in Albany Park Tuesday night after responding to a carbon monoxide leak.

Paramedics received a call just before 8 p.m. and when they arrived on scene in the 3900 block of West Ainslie, they found a 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who were victims of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Both victims were transported to the hospital, but officials announced one of the victims had died. The other was in critical condition.

No further details were immediately available.