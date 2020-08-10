1 dead, at least 3 in critical condition after ‘major’ explosion in Baltimore

One person is dead and at least three people are in critical condition after what fire union officials described as a “major explosion" in Baltimore on Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Firefighters and rescue crews responded to the 6500 block of Reistertown Road near the Baltimore city line shortly before 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Baltimore police sergeant charged with kidnapping after refund dispute

They say at least five people were trapped when they arrived.

Crews are currently searching for other people who might be trapped.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Disgraced former Baltimore mayor pleads guilty to perjury charge

This is a breaking news update - we'll have additional details as they become available

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE