1 dead in Dan Ryan crash; SB lanes closed at 71st

One person was killed in a crash Friday on the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The crash happened at 3:35 a.m. in the southbound local lanes of I-90/94 near 73rd Street, according to Illinois State Police. One person was killed.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

All outbound local lanes are closed while authorities investigate, state police said. Traffic is being diverted off the expressway at 71st Street.