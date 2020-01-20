1 in custody after man killed in stabbing at West Town home

A person is in custody after a 74-year-old man was stabbed to death by a family member Sunday at a home in West Town.

The family was arguing about 8:50 p.m. when a man, 38, allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the 74-year-old in the chest and arms inside a bedroom, Chicago police said. The 38-year-old tried to flee the home in the 2100 block of West Randolph Street, but was quickly taken into custody.

A knife was recovered from the scene, police said. Charges are pending against the 38-year-old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.