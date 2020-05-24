1 in custody in fatal shooting of teen in Washington Park

A suspect was in custody Saturday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Washington Park on the South Side, according to police.

The person approached Darnell Fisher about 10:05 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Indiana Avenue and shot him in the chest and arm, authorities said.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody blocks away in the 5900 block of South Prairie after leading officers on a chase, Chicago police said. A weapon was recovered.

Fisher was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in Washington Park.

Area One detectives are investigating.