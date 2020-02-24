1 injured after Metra UP-NW train hits vehicle in Arlington Heights

article

A driver was taken to a hospital Monday after a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train struck a vehicle in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, halting trains in both directions.

Metra UP-NW train #642 hit a vehicle about 11:23 a.m. at Arlington Heights Road, just south of the Arlington Heights station, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

The car was pushed down the tracks, and trains are currently halted, Reile said.

Arlington Heights police said the driver went around the crossing gates and was struck. The female driver was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

It is unclear how long the delay will last.