1 killed, 2 children hospitalized after vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashes into home in Fernwood

A person was killed and two children were hospitalized after a vehicle that fled a traffic stop crashed into a home Thursday in Fernwood on the South Side, according to officials.

Emergency crews responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue for reports of a vehicle into a house, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

The collision happened after officers attempted to stop the vehicle and it took off, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Two children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for evaluation, officials said. Their conditions were stabilized.

Four other people declined medical attention, officials said.