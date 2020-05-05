1 killed, 3 wounded in Hammond road rage shooting: police

Four people were shot — one fatally — in a road rage incident Tuesday in Hammond, Indiana, according to police.

Officers responded about 6:30 p.m. to the area of Michigan Street and Calumet Avenue for reports of shots fired, Hammond police said. They learned a shooting occurred during a fit of road rage near Michigan and Cline Avenue.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead, the Lake County coroner’s office said, while another male was flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment, according to police. Two other people were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is asked to call Hammond police at 219-852-2988.