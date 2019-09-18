1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting outside of West Garfield Park store

One man was killed and three others were critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

They were standing on a sidewalk in front of a store about 2:48 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone in a white sedan opened fire, according to preliminary information from Chicago police and fire officials. Quick Food Mart is located on the block.

A 19-year-old was struck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Two others were taken in critical condition to the same hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Their ages were not immediately known.

A fourth showed up at Loretto Hospital with a gunshot wound and will be transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.