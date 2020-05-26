1 killed, 3 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting: police

article

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in West Garfield Park, police said.

A person was selling an item on a corner about 3:34 p.m. in the first block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone in a red-colored vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

A male of an unknown age was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 19-year-old man was hit in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said, while a male was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and calf.

Police said another male was shot in the leg and taken in good condition to a hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.