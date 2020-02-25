1 killed, 4 wounded in Avalon Park

A woman was killed, and four other people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

About 5:20 p.m., two males and a female got out of a car at 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, Chicago police said. They looked into the window of a convenience store and unleashed gunfire, striking five.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the neck and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

Another female, whose age isn’t known was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 63-year-old man had his condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. It wasn’t known where he was struck.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said. A 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The suspects sped off in a white vehicle, police said.

Detectives shined their flashlights into the windows of the convenience store. Several evidence markers were scattered in the parking lot in front.

Advertisement

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that detectives were on the scene searching camera feeds.