1 killed in Dan Ryan crash at 83rd Street

A person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 83rd Street.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police.

Multiple vehicles were involved, and at least one person died, state police said. Further information was not immediately released.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the death.

Illinois State Police are investigating.