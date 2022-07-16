1 killed, teen among at least 3 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

At least one person was killed and at least three others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Englewood.

The man was involved in a "narcotics related transaction" about 7:10 p.m. Friday in the 7000 block of South Eggleston Avenue when another person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the stomach and thigh, Chicago police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was walking down the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Ingleside Avenue when a person walked toward him, brandished a handgun and shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The teen was transported to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was shot while standing outside early Saturday in Grand Crossing.

The man, 38, was outside about 2:20 a.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he was shot in the head and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

At least one other person was wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday, 5 p.m.

Three people were killed and at least 36 others, including an off duty Chicago police officer, were wounded by gunfire across Chicago last weekend.