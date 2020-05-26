1 more COVID-19 case in Chicago Police Department

article

Chicago police announced Thursday one more case of COVID-19, bringing the total in the department to 552.

Of the confirmed cases, 522 are officers and 30 are civilian employees, police said.

Thirty other employees reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm those cases, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Thursday announced 104 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, raising the state’s toll to 5,186. Another 1,527 confirmed cases of the coronavirus were also reported, bringing the Illinois total to 115,833.