11-year-old boy shot inside home in Chicago's Washington Heights

A boy, 11, was shot in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood on Sunday.

Chicago police said the boy was inside a residence on South Racine near 91st Street around 5:26 p.m. when he was shot in the thigh.

Police said there had been a "gathering" at the home at the time.

A relative took him to 87th and Aberdeen, where he was met by paramedics and rushed to Comer Children's Hospital.

He is reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody.