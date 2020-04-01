11th employee contracts COVID-19 at Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court office

Three more employees at the Cook County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office have tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total cases in the office to 11.

Two of the new patients are now hospitalized, according to Jalyne R. Strong-Shaw, spokesperson for the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County.

One employee worked in the traffic division on the lower level of the Daley Center, 50 W. Washington St., and last reported for work March 19th, Strong-Shaw said.

Another employee worked in the domestic relations division on the 8th floor of the Daley Center, and last reported for work March 20th, she said.

The third employee worked at the Cicero Records Center, 1330 S. 54th Ave., in Cicero, she said. That employee was last at work March 25.

The first cases of the coronavirus in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office were reported March 25.

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced 937 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 5,994. The state’s death toll is now 99 people.