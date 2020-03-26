12 shot Wednesday in Chicago

article

Twelve people were wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting left a woman in critical condition in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The woman, 24, was in the back seat of a vehicle about 11:50 p.m. in the 3100 block of West 25th Street when someone in a white SUV fired shots, Chicago police said. She was struck in the head and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Earlier in the evening, a teenage boy was shot in Washington Park on the South Side.

The boy, 17, was outside about 10:15 p.m. on Michigan Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the torso and leg, police said. The boy’s friends took him to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Three people were wounded in a drive-by in Englewood on the South Side.

They were standing in the 7400 block of South Stewart Avenue about 6:10 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV approached and someone inside fired shots, according to police.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the ankle, calf and armpit while a 32-year-old man was shot in the side and foot, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

A 43-year-old woman was hit in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.

Earlier in the afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 4:44 p.m. near South Komensky Avenue when someone opened fire and struck him in the leg, Chicago police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A woman was shot in her hand Wednesday morning in East Garfield Park.

The 24-year-old was standing on a sidewalk with two others about 10 a.m. in the 500 block of North Trumbull Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said. She was taken in good condition to Norwegian American Hospital.

The day’s first reported shooting left a man wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The man, 29, was walking about 12:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Harrison Street when someone in a gray sedan shot him in the leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Four other people were hurt in shootings across the city Wednesday.

On Tuesday, two people were shot in Chicago.