13-year-old and 15-year-old boys charged with murder in death of store clerk

A 13-year-old and a 15-year-old were charged with first degree murder Saturday for the death of store clerk Friday in Park Manor on the South Side, according to police.

Four males entered the store about 1:45 p.m. in the first block of East 71st Street and took cash from the register by force, Chicago police said. As the clerk took out his own gun and fired shots, the suspects returned fire and struck the clerk in the chest.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Mohammed I. Maali, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Scottsdale on the Southwest Side.

Police arrested the four suspects and recovered a weapon.

Among the suspected robbers, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and body and a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg, police said. They were treated at the same hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.