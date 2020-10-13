13-year-old girl among 2 shot in Humboldt Park

A man and a 13-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were standing on a porch about 4:45 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a red-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man, 23, was shot in the armpit and chin area, police said. He was taken to the same hospital, where he was also in critical condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.