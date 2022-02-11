13-year-old girl missing from Chatham since January

article

A 13-year-old girl has been missing from Chatham since January.

Police said Kasia "Kash" Price was last seen around 4 p.m., in the vicinity of 79th Street and Cottage Grove on Jan. 29.

Price is 5-feet 3-inches tall, about 130 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a green Grinch logo, along with red and black Jordan gym shoes.

Officials said she is known to visit the areas of 6800 South Honore Street and 7700 South Racine Avenue.

If she is located, police say to contact Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274, or call 911.