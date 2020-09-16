13-year-old girl missing from Marquette Park

article

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl reported missing since Tuesday from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Nikiyah Lumpkin was last seen about noon Sept. 15 in the 7000 block of South Artesian Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Nikiyah is a 5-foot-1, 100-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair in braids on the sides with a bun on top, police said. She was last seen wearing a hot pink long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white Nike slides with colorful paisley prints.

She has been known to spend time around McKay Elementary School, 6901 S. Fairfield Ave., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area One Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.