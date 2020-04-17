14-year-old girl among 2 killed in Park Manor crash: police

article

A teenage girl and a man were killed in a crash that also left a woman critically injured Thursday in Park Manor on the South Side.

The man, 56, was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche SUV about 10:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of South State Street when he ran a red light and struck a Toyota sedan trying to make a left turn, Chicago police said. The man died at the scene.

A 14-year-old girl and 41-year-old woman in the Toyota were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead, police said. The woman is in critical condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about either death.

The CPD Major Accidents unit is investigating.