15 injured in Austin crash involving CTA bus

Several people were injured in a crash involving a CTA bus Friday in Austin on the West Side.

The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Fifteen passengers were taken to hospitals with “varying injuries,” police and Chicago Fire Department officials said.

One person was in serious-to-critical condition, while another was listed in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Thirteen others were in good-to-fair condition.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear.